P&C Beta Update: 21.02.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello there~

I'm going to focus on new features for REMIX mode while working on the new Routes and Oni! Expect great things with the Colosseum and the new Princess! Thank you for your support!



~18 HOURS from now we'll begin distributing ♠️Dame Gaita😼️

This build will be required!

Size: 769.4 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Dame Gaita has been added as DLC character

ːswirliesː Dame Gaita NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Skeleton Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon

ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses dowries can now be assigned to their conquerors in REMIX mode

ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses wishes can now be active at the beginning of REMIX mode

ːswirliesː Added "Oni Colosseum" signpost

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Yako and Fina have lost their Poison Resistance

ːswirliesː Improved the clean-up of special states for deposited Progeny

ːswirliesː No more automatic swaps to Knight after opening the Level-Up menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead Princess wish not affecting mermaids

ːswirliesː Fixed Bloo campsite dialogue being overridden when her Lust is too high

ːswirliesː Fixed some bugs after Princess deliveries when the Knight is not with them