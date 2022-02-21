P&C Beta Update: 21.02.2022

Hello there~
I'm going to focus on new features for REMIX mode while working on the new Routes and Oni! Expect great things with the Colosseum and the new Princess! Thank you for your support!
~18 HOURS from now we'll begin distributing ♠️Dame Gaita😼️
This build will be required!
Size: 769.4 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Dame Gaita has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Dame Gaita NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Skeleton Progeny now has 5 new haircuts and an additional hair colour that can be obtained in the moths' "Papillon Rose" salon
ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses dowries can now be assigned to their conquerors in REMIX mode
ːswirliesː Defeated Princesses wishes can now be active at the beginning of REMIX mode
ːswirliesː Added "Oni Colosseum" signpost
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Yako and Fina have lost their Poison Resistance
ːswirliesː Improved the clean-up of special states for deposited Progeny
ːswirliesː No more automatic swaps to Knight after opening the Level-Up menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Finhead Princess wish not affecting mermaids
ːswirliesː Fixed Bloo campsite dialogue being overridden when her Lust is too high
ːswirliesː Fixed some bugs after Princess deliveries when the Knight is not with them
