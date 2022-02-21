Share · View all patches · Build 8241179 · Last edited 21 February 2022 – 07:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.6.1 Update Notes

New Features:

Added a new healing ability named Restore. Access your new ability by pressing 'R' or 'D-Pad Up' to toggle between Fear Blast and Restore. The Restore ability will consume 50 Fear Points and restore 25 Health Points. There is also a new Ability Monitor on the HUD to let you know which ability is active.



(Notice the Ability Monitor above the Health Bar, it will change colors and text to represent the active ability.)

The enemy waves have been tuned for a more progressive difficulty.

Added a Control Menu to the Intro Scene to help get new players familiar with the controls and let them customize the bindings right away.

Added new cleaner looking UI buttons to the Title Menu with sound effects when selected.

Added a basic Loading Screen UI for all scene transitions.

Connect

Join The Abandoned Discord: https://discord.gg/qKwvZbpTVu

Twitter: @Sly_Cat_Games

The Abandoned Website

(A work in progress)

If you are experiencing any issues please email me ( support@slycatgames.com ) or drop a message in the #issues channel in the Discord server.

Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.

All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.