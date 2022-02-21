Beta 3.900 Modular Ships / Ship Loadouts

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.900_Modular_Ships_.2F_Ship_Loadouts

Not a lot exciting in this one... I mean, there are modular ships / ship loadouts now, but it's not like that's the most-requested feature or anything.

Right! So, modular ships -- actually, quite exciting indeed. There are a few more pieces I still need to add to those, and we need actual data for many of the ships (actual modules, etc), but the core framework is there now, and it works well. I've been mentally rehearsing this code for like two years, so in the end it went a lot more smoothly than I was expecting.

At the moment the only modular ships are the Fallen Spire ones, which now blend over the Spire Railgun Shop mod's weaponry into the main game as modules. Thanks to Lord of Nothing for the designs in that mod, and for allowing us to fold in his work as modules and retire his mod. It's really nice to see all the spirecraft not just having coilbeams. Of course, we'll be adding more! In terms of the spire area, and otherwise.

DLC3 balance has been seeing a ton of updates and improvement today in this build, too, thanks to the hard work by Zeus and Badger. There's really quite a lot in there.

There's a few notable bugfixes, including some to mods in general, and to wormhole invasions acting a bit off.

There are also more updates to the Splintering Spire faction/scenario, with lots of hard work by StarKelp in that area. It's still locked to only DLC3 testers for the moment, but that should end soon.

In general the expectation is that we'll be coming out of beta in this coming week.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!