Patch 0.0.1b

Hello survivors !
Some hot news concerning the different bugs addressed on the Discord have been corrected and will be incorporated in our new dedicated server...
"Wait what, a dedicated server you said ?"
And yes, we have invested in a dedicated server hosted in Paris, France, after performing latency tests to get the best result !
Following this, we have corrected some impacting bugs :
- VOIP range are reduced to 5m to 10m (Voice falloff max range)
- Some items was oversized when a player tried to move it on the backpack
- Crafting a Peeble Pickaxe and Hatchet was simply wasting resources without providing the tool. Now the crafts are fixed.
- Can swim properly and surface by using the SPACE button to up now.
Some small additions and modifications were necessary :
-
We removed the Motion Blur Effect because it had a considerable impact on FPS.
-
Ambient sounds will be present in the game (no music, only animal sounds, wind etc...) (In test)
-
From now on, the tent belongs only to its owner and nobody else can interact with it (Temporarily, on test)
-
Concerning the sprint and food/drink gauges, a regeneration system has been added to make it easier to move around the map. (Subject to change)
-
Crafting time of a Cloth has been reduced to 5 seconds instead of 15.
Don't forget to join the Discord to send your bug reports to help us fix the game !
**
Thanks for your support for Dead Survival, the updates will keep coming !
**
Changed files in this update