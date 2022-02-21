 Skip to content

Dead Survival update for 21 February 2022

Patch 0.0.1b

Patch 0.0.1b · Last edited by Wendy

Hello survivors !

Some hot news concerning the different bugs addressed on the Discord have been corrected and will be incorporated in our new dedicated server...

"Wait what, a dedicated server you said ?"

And yes, we have invested in a dedicated server hosted in Paris, France, after performing latency tests to get the best result !

Following this, we have corrected some impacting bugs :

  • VOIP range are reduced to 5m to 10m (Voice falloff max range)
  • Some items was oversized when a player tried to move it on the backpack
  • Crafting a Peeble Pickaxe and Hatchet was simply wasting resources without providing the tool. Now the crafts are fixed.
  • Can swim properly and surface by using the SPACE button to up now.

Some small additions and modifications were necessary :

  • We removed the Motion Blur Effect because it had a considerable impact on FPS.

  • Ambient sounds will be present in the game (no music, only animal sounds, wind etc...) (In test)

  • From now on, the tent belongs only to its owner and nobody else can interact with it (Temporarily, on test)

  • Concerning the sprint and food/drink gauges, a regeneration system has been added to make it easier to move around the map. (Subject to change)

  • Crafting time of a Cloth has been reduced to 5 seconds instead of 15.

Don't forget to join the Discord to send your bug reports to help us fix the game !

**

Thanks for your support for Dead Survival, the updates will keep coming !

**

