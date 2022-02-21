Patch 0.0.1b

Hello survivors !

Some hot news concerning the different bugs addressed on the Discord have been corrected and will be incorporated in our new dedicated server...

"Wait what, a dedicated server you said ?"

And yes, we have invested in a dedicated server hosted in Paris, France, after performing latency tests to get the best result !

Following this, we have corrected some impacting bugs :

VOIP range are reduced to 5m to 10m (Voice falloff max range)

Some items was oversized when a player tried to move it on the backpack

Crafting a Peeble Pickaxe and Hatchet was simply wasting resources without providing the tool. Now the crafts are fixed.

Can swim properly and surface by using the SPACE button to up now.

Some small additions and modifications were necessary :

We removed the Motion Blur Effect because it had a considerable impact on FPS.

Ambient sounds will be present in the game (no music, only animal sounds, wind etc...) (In test)

From now on, the tent belongs only to its owner and nobody else can interact with it (Temporarily, on test)

Concerning the sprint and food/drink gauges, a regeneration system has been added to make it easier to move around the map. (Subject to change)

Crafting time of a Cloth has been reduced to 5 seconds instead of 15.

Don't forget to join the Discord to send your bug reports to help us fix the game !

**

**