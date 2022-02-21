New screensaver- The Haunted Carpet.

I had a request to do something like the 'drift' screensaver that's in MacOS. Not wanting to do an exact clone I had a bit of a play, and after some fiddling with a compute shader I wound up with The Haunted Carpet.

I could have given it a "cool" name like 'drift' or 'flow' or whatever, but It looks like a haunted carpet, so that's what it's called.

There's three density settings (or should that be shag settings?), and five colours schemes to choose from, including Baize Moi, Pile Driver, and Straight Outta Brompton. If you have any other carpet-related puns, please add them in the comments and I'll add a new colour scheme for each.

Enjoy!