Second Public Playtest Update

Hey everyone, Deathwing here.

Unfortunately, we had a bad start for our Second Public Playtest. Due to a major bug with EAC implementation, we shut down the playtest very early on to start working on potential fixes.

After spending several hours attempting to debug the issues regarding EAC and some other bugs, we believe we found a fix for some of them. However, these fixes, as we mentioned before, has to be tested on a grander scale. After careful deliberation and consideration internally, we have decided to restart the playtest. All your feedback is valued and we can definitely see that you guys would like to play the game.

So we're booting all the servers up right now. Please don't forget to verify integrity before you start the game so you don't receive version mismatch error. During the test, please bear with us if you encounter any issues. For any EAC related issues, please report them in playtest-eac-issues channel on Discord with proper information. (How long have you been playing the game before the issue started? Is this your first round? Have you disconnected/rejoined at any point? etc.)

Once again, I would like to thank everyone for your interest in BattleBit Remastered.

Hotfix Changelog

Fixed clan tags not showing up when a player rejoins a server.

Disabled FFA/Gun Game gamemodes for larger map sizes and player counts.

Server Browser countries have been adjusted to show where they're located properly. (United States is not located in South America)

Experimental fixes to EAC implementation, hopefully fixing the "Multiplayer/EAC Verification" issue while spawning in-game.

Known Issues