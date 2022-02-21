February 2022 Game Update

Hello MekaRiders!

As announced earler in the January 2022 Dev Update, MekaFighters is getting some big changes in a small update to the game. We recommend you read the dev update linked to know why these changes are occurring, but onto the patch!

Features and Content:

All Characters and their base skins are now available for free, forever, for anyone.

Removed the Shop and Shop Features such as: Character Shop, Skin Shop, Redemption Shop, and Microtransactions from in the game. All skins can now be purchased on the Steam Store as DLC.

Added map previews for when you're selecting a map to play on.

Private Games are soon going to be replaced by Custom Games. Please read on later to learn more about Custom Games. For now, Private/Custom games have been disabled.

Meka Information (under Meka Select) now includes various character statistics such as health, power, damage, and more.

James and JK1, the Dawning Shadows and Gerard and AM3, the Widowmakers are now added to the login screen rotation.

Balance Changes

Sed and SAIRO, the Shadow Fighters Active: Shadow Seeker - Reduced the invisibility opacity from .1 to .08

Nika and TERA, the Earth Users Health Regen - Increased from 15 to 30. Health Regen Tick Amount - Decreased from 5s to 2.5s Active: Force of Earth - Now deals a minimum of 350 damage from 250. Dev Notes: Nika and TERA are supposed to embody being one with the earth and therefore should be receiving more attention from it. These are some small changes, that give a big impact to it and further show they are earth users.



General Changes

Playfab

Playfab has been removed as the backend in this update which is why a lot of these changes are occuring. Most of Playfab's code is phased out at this point and we're back to the barebones system I had in-place before attempting to make it a live-service game.

Coming Soon

Custom Games

Custom games are a new way to play MekaFighters, create a session with some customized options to make a better gameplay experience and best of all, create password-protected games and play in private sessions with your friends.

Server Browser

With Custom Games also comes in a server browser! Search for live-sessions and join them with a click of a button, games that require a password will present you with a prompt so you better know it!

Tutorial

While MekaFighters is a very simple game, I still feel the need to introduce something to let new players of the game know what they're getting into.

This is a small update with big changes that have been in the works for a bit. Hopefully I'll be able to work hard enough and get another character out soon, I can't wait to show what I'm doing.

Cheers,

Austin James