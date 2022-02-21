February 2022 Game Update

Hello MekaRiders!
As announced earler in the January 2022 Dev Update, MekaFighters is getting some big changes in a small update to the game. We recommend you read the dev update linked to know why these changes are occurring, but onto the patch!
Features and Content:
- All Characters and their base skins are now available for free, forever, for anyone.
- Removed the Shop and Shop Features such as: Character Shop, Skin Shop, Redemption Shop, and Microtransactions from in the game. All skins can now be purchased on the Steam Store as DLC.
- Added map previews for when you're selecting a map to play on.
- Private Games are soon going to be replaced by Custom Games. Please read on later to learn more about Custom Games. For now, Private/Custom games have been disabled.
- Meka Information (under Meka Select) now includes various character statistics such as health, power, damage, and more.
- James and JK1, the Dawning Shadows and Gerard and AM3, the Widowmakers are now added to the login screen rotation.
Balance Changes
-
Sed and SAIRO, the Shadow Fighters
- Active: Shadow Seeker - Reduced the invisibility opacity from .1 to .08
-
Nika and TERA, the Earth Users
- Health Regen - Increased from 15 to 30.
- Health Regen Tick Amount - Decreased from 5s to 2.5s
- Active: Force of Earth - Now deals a minimum of 350 damage from 250.
- Dev Notes: Nika and TERA are supposed to embody being one with the earth and therefore should be receiving more attention from it. These are some small changes, that give a big impact to it and further show they are earth users.
General Changes
-
Playfab
Playfab has been removed as the backend in this update which is why a lot of these changes are occuring. Most of Playfab's code is phased out at this point and we're back to the barebones system I had in-place before attempting to make it a live-service game.
Coming Soon
-
Custom Games
Custom games are a new way to play MekaFighters, create a session with some customized options to make a better gameplay experience and best of all, create password-protected games and play in private sessions with your friends.
-
Server Browser
With Custom Games also comes in a server browser! Search for live-sessions and join them with a click of a button, games that require a password will present you with a prompt so you better know it!
-
Tutorial
While MekaFighters is a very simple game, I still feel the need to introduce something to let new players of the game know what they're getting into.
This is a small update with big changes that have been in the works for a bit. Hopefully I'll be able to work hard enough and get another character out soon, I can't wait to show what I'm doing.
Cheers,
Austin James
