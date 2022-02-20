Optimization Update

Summary

Deduction suffered from lighting inefficiencies which dragged frame rates down, and GPU usage up. This update provides massive improvements on both fronts!

Framerate Comparsion your mileage may vary, but here are the results of my testing.



Lighting Improvements as a result of optimization, the game can now handle way better lighting!





New Graphics Settings Limit FPS is the important one that was previously lacking



Why was the GPU usage so high?

The framerate was uncapped. This meant the GPU was working as hard as possible to hit maximum FPS.

If your computer is powerful enough to hit the refresh rate of your monitor (and VSync is on) your GPU wouldn't max out, so you didn't experience this issue.

What were the optimizations?

I changed render pipelines (Unity HDRP to URP). Something that no one would recommend doing just after launching a game, but it was the hotfix we needed. The new render pipeline has better FPS, better lighting, and it can run on more devices. It feels like an absolute relief.

Mirrors were removed for being absolute framerate killers.

I'm excited about these improvements, I feel it will make for a much smoother experience. More updates coming soon!

Patrick