Update 0.2.0 — Steam Festival

Dear friends! After a long silence, we are pleased to inform you that tomorrow Kujlevka will participate in the Steam Festival. This means that you will have access to a whole hour of game content in the form of a demo version on the main page!

Slowly but surely we are approaching the release, but only with your help we can release a quality game. Therefore, if you find any problems or if you have any wishes, please immediately write to our social networks. We will take everything into account and do everything, as they say, according to beauty. Have a great time!

WHAT DOES THE DEMO INCLUDE?