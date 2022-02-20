Update 0.2.0 — Steam Festival

Dear friends! After a long silence, we are pleased to inform you that tomorrow Kujlevka will participate in the Steam Festival. This means that you will have access to a whole hour of game content in the form of a demo version on the main page!
Slowly but surely we are approaching the release, but only with your help we can release a quality game. Therefore, if you find any problems or if you have any wishes, please immediately write to our social networks. We will take everything into account and do everything, as they say, according to beauty. Have a great time!
WHAT DOES THE DEMO INCLUDE?
- Three playable locations (dreams of the protagonist) available for exploration and helping to enhance gaming experience.
- The opening and the first game day, in which you will get to know the inhabitants of Kujlevka and their problems. These problems must be solved - you will take on the role of chairman of the collective farm, after all!
- New characters, ranging from simple villagers to mystical creatures from dreams.
- Voice acting, which we hope will help you immerse yourself in the story to the maximum.
Changed depots in dev1 branch