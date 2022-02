Share · View all patches · Build 8240025 · Last edited 20 February 2022 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Waste Walkers

Hey everyone!

This is a quick patch to fix a minor issue - only a typo luckily, but I still wanted to fix it. Yes, even 7 years after release, I still fix things even as minor as typos.

Update 2.1.8 Change Log:

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a skill typo

NOTE: You do NOT need to start a new game.

That's all for now!

Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː