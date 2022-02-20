Big update is now live!

A huge update is now live, full of performance improvements, quality of life changes and more!

Background

A couple of months ago we done an experiment with a survival mode which unfortunately didn't work out quite as I hoped. As per our last update, there was a lot learnt in regards to opportunities to improve performance and bring further quality of life changes to the game. This patch brings those improvements.

Feels bad, man!

Tower destroyer was great one in respect, but terrible in others. It always had an issue where it made players feel bad and gave them a poor experience as all of their hard work was destroyed before their eyes. Therefore this boss has now been reworked so that it completely disables your towers in a 7m range instead. I needed to create something that was just as horrible to deal with however didn't give players that terrible feeling.

What are these towers doing?

In previous versions of the game, you may have noticed that in multiplayer games, sometimes your towers are attacking something different to other players. The host/server/creator of the game always had a true reflection of what was happening, however it never looked correct for other players. In this patch, towers now focus the same enemy, regardless of if you created the game or not. Not only that but clients now just get told when and what to aim at, rather than scanning like the server, so it also has a positive effect of - you guessed it - performance :)

Website

https://www.aegis-m.com his currently undergoing a lot of work in the background and we'll have more to share with you in a future update. You'll be able to view player profiles, drill into the top scores in the leaderboards and more - watch this space!

Patch Notes

In game performance improvements

Main menu now has up to 100fps improvement

Corrected golem smash button graphic on main menu

Fixed graphical bug on forest 4

Tesla tower performance improved 300%

Tesla beams now render correctly and track the enemy better

Clicking on bestiary no longer keeps the quit button active

It's now possible to exit to main menu without pressing escape upon failing challenge 5

Projectiles no longer collide with trees to improve user experience

Radius lines for towers now clear as expected

Resolved issue with pistol, rifle and machinegun projectiles

Machinegun projectiles now collide with the terrain although damage always applies to enemy regardless

Tower destroyers are now tower disablers

Towers that have slow fire rate now have a stop watch icon above them, instead of lightning

Towers that are disabled now have a lightning icon above them

Resolved issue with machinegun muzzle

Disabled coop challenge 1

Improved walls on Forest 4

Tutorial has been improved by giving players better instructions

Resolved issue with arrow towers not firing

Camera no longer spins at the start of the tutorial

Improved client side enemy status checking

Improved reliability of client side machinegun bullets

Towers no longer shake when aiming on client side

Client towers now always target the same enemy as the server

Resolved issue with airstrike explosions lingering silently forever

Rockets and Airstrikes now have the correct explosions assigned

Enemy bases no longer block shooting

Grenade explosions are better placed

Fixed error when upgrading Drones

Disabled camera shaking until further notice

Projectile explosions now function correctly and perform better

Onwards and upwards - I hope you all enjoy this update and look forward to the next one! :)