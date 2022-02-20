Update: Slipstream v1.2.2-01

Hello everyone, I hope you're doing well. A new update to Slipstream has been published, with a few relatively small but significant changes:

The whole Automatic Drifting system has been reworked to be more ergonomic. The autodrift controls used to be a little stiff and too different from manual, but now they work almost exactly the same and should be easier for everyone to use.

Text descriptions were added to the Main Menu and Car Select screens.

Fixed a bug in Time Trial Mode where the ghost car would get desynchronized. The bug was strictly related to how the ghost plays, not to how it's recorded, so your existing ghosts should work without issue.

That's all for the update. The game has reached a very stable state, I think the difficulty is now at a good point, especially with the accessibility features, so further updates will probably be focused on bug fixing only.

I've seen some users in the forums request the old character art to be re-added to the game, and I'd like to give it a proper answer. Those old portraits were made in a rush, in 2018, just a few weeks before the game came out. I did the best I could back then, but I was never satisfied with those pictures, and always wanted to change them. It was in fact one of the few things I changed in the game's graphics from v1.1 to v1.2. I understand that some people think the new art is too comedic or exaggerated, and prefer the more sober tone of the old ones, but re-adding them to the game is not currently in the plans, I'm sorry.

It's not that I'm against having a more serious look to the game, but I can't express how much I dislike those pictures and bringing them back wouldn't improve the vision I have for Slipstream. And, well, they are not entirely lost, the v1.1 branch is still available to download and play. I might, some day, add an alternative set of pictures for the current characters (i.e. no richard, yes dr levik) with a different art style, closer to the old one, but for now I have other priorities such as localization.

That's it for now, thanks for playing!