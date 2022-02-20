Corrective patch

After the release of the game, I noticed like you all the problems that occurred concerning :

► Crafting + Crafting List (Only Tier 0 items)

► Looting (Only around the spawn area for the moment)

► Displaying playermodels (Characters was invisible)

All of this is currently fixed and being sent to the Steam servers so you can update your game and try again.

I realize this must have been unpleasant for you, and I played it too, so I can understand you perfectly !

My goal is to provide you with a quality game and not a scam as it can be read on the various current reviews on the Steam page !

I would like to remind you all that the game is in Technical alpha 0.0.1a, in case some people don't have the right information.

Concerning the hosting of the server, it is currently located in France, but it will be migrated very soon in Central Europe to allow everyone to play properly. (A NA server is also planned)

Know that the next additions/updates will concern :

► Swimming system (In test)

► VOIP

► And other bug fixes already reported..

Thanks for believing in the Dead Survival project and continuing the adventure with me, we all need a survival game right now !