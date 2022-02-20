RAILROADS Online! - build 220221

changelog:

-adjusted couplers/draw bars to improve coupler stability when going around tight curves

-unique world id is saved to the savegame when there is none yet

Currently the new spline system is under development.

Therefore the coming beta-branch update is going to include a pre made railroad track along with a simple train setup.

We opt for the following benefits with the new system:

-fix bouncing client cars when driving or riding trains

-better FPS performance for server and client

-longer trains

-higher speeds for all trains

-longer splines and easier spline handling

We will inform you about the coming release date of the next beta branch version.

Thank you!