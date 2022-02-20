Battle Cry of Freedom Demo

Hello there everyone! With February's Next Fest right around the corner, you'll finally get a chance to play Battle Cry of Freedom for the first time.

Battle Cry of Freedom will be taking part in the Steam Next Fest February 2022. Starting from tomorrow the 21st February 2022 at 10:00 PST (19:00 CET - 13:00 EST) you will be able to download and play a Free Demo of Battle Cry of Freedom. The Demo will last until February 28th at 10:00 PST. We will be hosting a number of Servers and Linebattle events that anyone is welcome to participate in.

Although the Demo will be limited in content and only include a select number of features, classes, maps, and game modes, it should still give you a good indication of how the game plays. We will be rotating the game modes throughout the week. Here is the Demo schedule:

February 21st - 23rd: Commander Battle + Siege

February 23rd - 25th: Commander Battle + Conquest

February 25st - 28th: Commander Battle + Siege

For those interested in participating in a Linebattle, please join our Discord Server. Signups will be done there. Once you joined, please request the "Regiment Leader" role, so that you gain access to the relevant channels for event signups. After signing up, we ask that you or a Regiment Rep join our Discord Server at minimum 20 minutes prior to the event so that we can figure out numbers and team balance in a timely manner.

February 21st @8pm EST Linebattle

February 26th @8pm CET Linebattle

February 26th @8pm EST Linebattle

We hope to see you on the battlefield soon!

/Flying Squirrel Entertainment

