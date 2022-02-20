POST LAUNCH PATCH

Hello Commanders!

We launch! But we also did have a bumpy release, lots of ups and downs, to say the least. A lot of bug fixing in the last two days on our part, and some bad experiences for you guys. We apologize for it, more testing before the release was in place. Rest assured that we are working full time, all game-breaking bugs are fixed, and we will deal with others if appears.

A more complex issue is the difficulty level of the game for a lot of new players, especially at the beginning. Enough that some changes are needed so everyone can enjoy the game, a challenge, but also have fun.

These next changes are in good heart, they will ease the early part of the game. Especially true for Easy difficulty (+HQ Armor) and for Normal. Grind is not a core idea here, just a resource if needed.

Easing the learning curve for the people that like a more passive or hands-off tower defenses game, is important. Not all are fans of RTS games like Starcraft, WarCraft, Age of Empires, for those, hard is still hard!

Also, not everybody knows the Defcon nomenclature, and some players have picked hard instead of easy, so we are going back to the naming standard.

For all the hardcore RTS players, that really like the game as it is, the HARD ex Defcon 1, and HARDCORE will remain the same in terms of buffers/nerf. These are for those that are looking for a more challenging experience. HARDCORE will appear in the game after beating the came, and can be accessed only by the new game.

We will roll them now, version 1.45, the change in tech prices is already up.

Try them on Sunday, and see what is the feedback from all the spectrum of players.

HIGHER IMPACT CHANGES:

Easy Difficulty:

+60% Armor Bonus to the Main Wall.

This will give players more critical time to react before the shields HQ go down to cero and start taking damage. Also, the HQ hit points will be able to tank more pressure for the Kaiju, reducing a lot the sudden deaths, especially in the early levels where kaijus do less damage. Shields recharging time will stay the same.

-25% Hitpoints for the KaijuOverall difficult reduction.

Normal Difficulty:

+20% Armor Bonus to the Main Wall.

-7% Hitpoints for the Kaiju

LOW IMPACT CHANGES

New Game start resources

Tech from 350 to 550 points.

Gold from 350 to 500.

Who doesn't want more tech and gold?

Tech Tree:

Cheaper basic Early Tech and high light of crucial techs.

Mechs Jetpack is unlocked from the start.

Anti Air tower from $200 to $100.

Tank Armor MK1 from $450 to $350

Tank Armor MK2 from $650 to $500

Missile Battery MK1 from $400 to 200

Missile Battery MK2 from $550 to 300

Grinders Mk1 from $400 to $300

Tank Factory from $600 to $500

Unlock Aegis Mech from $1100 to $750

Factory Tanks will slow down 90% of the current speed for the attack, and they build up more over time.

Mechs Landing Spots:

Moving your Mechs forward is important when they have no Range Upgrades, which is one of the more important to assure constant damage output and no idle mechs. In mission 4, the mechs won't reach the Kaijus if they do not jump closer or have 2 Range upgrades. Flares that indicate a Mech landing position, we are adding a little arrow to be able to spot them more easily at the beginning. We are gonna add the Jetpack mechanic to the tutorial in the close future.

Level Changes:

M2 - Placid Lake: Spider waves rebalanced.

M7 - The Bridge: 5sec Warning before the node collapses. 1 less destructible node.

M4 - Pokyo Households: 1 Building is destroyed and a construction node will be in its place to hint more clearly that controlled destruction can be beneficial sometimes. #collateralDamage.

We really hope that these changes will change for the better the overall experience for all players at the beginning and not the heart of the game. Try it and let us know your thoughts here or in discord.

GL HF, and Good Hunting Commanders!

Nacho, aka Tenacious.