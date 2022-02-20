 Skip to content

Slimy Sextet update for 20 February 2022

The game was not supposed to launch today. Sorry. I screwed up.

So uh... the game was not supposed to release today. And it DEFINITELY was not meant to go on sale for as low as $2.99. It was a major screwup on my part.

My only intent was to release the game's demo today, and to participate in the February Steam Next Fest event. And yeah, that worked out perfectly, right? The demo's definitely available, alright... as well as a ton of the game that was absolutely NOT intended to be public this early. All because I pushed the wrong "Release" button by accident. Way to go, me.

I have contacted Steam Support, and hopefully they'll let me reverse this game's abrupt "launch" soon, but until then... all I can do is hope that people see this and that this doesn't botch everything about the game's future..

