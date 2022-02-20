Update 1.1.4

This update brings a number of small fixes and improvements. My thanks to everyone who reported issues and helped me work on them!
Two game systems have been substantially changed: animation timings for attacks, and the handling of a Player Commander stay in the Field Hospital. Hopefully in both cases this will result in improvements: increased gameplay speed for the former, and better reliability for the latter, but although I've tested both, it's possible that new issues have been unintentially introduced, so please report any bugs/crashes on the Steam discussion board or on the Discord. Full changelog follows:
1.1.4 Changelog
ADD: Nation definitions for Republican and Nationalist Spain, Australia, and New Zealand by YARD
ADD: Flag consoles for Spain by Allie, and Decoration consoles for Spain by Engineer Zero
ADD: Limited range and effectiveness of HEAT for Finnish version of PaK 35/36 Steilgranate
ADD: Operate AAMG to Quick Commands
ADD: Pop-up message when a Fate Point saves the Player Commander from death from a firepower attack
ADD: Pop-up message when an unjam weapon attempt fails
ADD: Player vehicles can now be retrofitted with a radio if the player keeps it beyond the date by when it was historically fitted with a radio
ADD: Sound effect for reconning a zone
CNG: Slight change to the rarity factors for PSW 231 (6 rad)
CNG: Skill list in Add Skill menu now only sorted alphabetically if player does so via a key command
CNG: Firepower attacks that hit the leg/foot when crewman is in an armoured vehicle are no longer ignored, but have less chance of causing damage
CNG: Attack animations now run simultaneously as the to-hit roll animation
CNG: For an incoming attack that cannot be saved with a Fate Point, a continue prompt will no longer be shown
FIX: Many portrait fixes and additions by chri
FIX: Crew names for Soviet Union and Romania by YARD
FIX: Unit portrait variants now updated when continuing into a new campaign
FIX: AI units can no longer pivot before attacking when bogged
FIX: AI units can no longer attempt to dig-in after previously acting that turn
FIX: AI units can no longer attempt to unbog when being Overrun
FIX: Effect of Lightning Reflexes and Quick Reflexes skills on injury chance
FIX: Check for limited range of HEAT ammo for Steilgranate
FIX (hopefully): Bug where player commander could spend a very long time in the field hospital
FIX: AAMG location and turret definition for M20 Utility Car
FIX: Grazing hits can no longer 'downgrade' a crewman's condition to Shaken
FIX: Critical AP hits did not increase chance of destroying entrenchments / fortifications
FIX: Soviet 76LL APDS should now have the correct base AP score of 18
Changed files in this update