Update 1.1.4

This update brings a number of small fixes and improvements. My thanks to everyone who reported issues and helped me work on them!

Two game systems have been substantially changed: animation timings for attacks, and the handling of a Player Commander stay in the Field Hospital. Hopefully in both cases this will result in improvements: increased gameplay speed for the former, and better reliability for the latter, but although I've tested both, it's possible that new issues have been unintentially introduced, so please report any bugs/crashes on the Steam discussion board or on the Discord. Full changelog follows:

1.1.4 Changelog

ADD: Nation definitions for Republican and Nationalist Spain, Australia, and New Zealand by YARD

ADD: Flag consoles for Spain by Allie, and Decoration consoles for Spain by Engineer Zero

ADD: Limited range and effectiveness of HEAT for Finnish version of PaK 35/36 Steilgranate

ADD: Operate AAMG to Quick Commands

ADD: Pop-up message when a Fate Point saves the Player Commander from death from a firepower attack

ADD: Pop-up message when an unjam weapon attempt fails

ADD: Player vehicles can now be retrofitted with a radio if the player keeps it beyond the date by when it was historically fitted with a radio

ADD: Sound effect for reconning a zone

CNG: Slight change to the rarity factors for PSW 231 (6 rad)

CNG: Skill list in Add Skill menu now only sorted alphabetically if player does so via a key command

CNG: Firepower attacks that hit the leg/foot when crewman is in an armoured vehicle are no longer ignored, but have less chance of causing damage

CNG: Attack animations now run simultaneously as the to-hit roll animation

CNG: For an incoming attack that cannot be saved with a Fate Point, a continue prompt will no longer be shown

FIX: Many portrait fixes and additions by chri

FIX: Crew names for Soviet Union and Romania by YARD

FIX: Unit portrait variants now updated when continuing into a new campaign

FIX: AI units can no longer pivot before attacking when bogged

FIX: AI units can no longer attempt to dig-in after previously acting that turn

FIX: AI units can no longer attempt to unbog when being Overrun

FIX: Effect of Lightning Reflexes and Quick Reflexes skills on injury chance

FIX: Check for limited range of HEAT ammo for Steilgranate

FIX (hopefully): Bug where player commander could spend a very long time in the field hospital

FIX: AAMG location and turret definition for M20 Utility Car

FIX: Grazing hits can no longer 'downgrade' a crewman's condition to Shaken

FIX: Critical AP hits did not increase chance of destroying entrenchments / fortifications

FIX: Soviet 76LL APDS should now have the correct base AP score of 18