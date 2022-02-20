February update: plants on stones and roots and a new fish

Dear Designers,

Today we wish you a happy World Aquarium Day! And we have something special for you due to this occasion: a functionality that you've been asking for, new plants, and a new fish! Sounds great, right?

Okefenokee Pygmy Sunfish

In January, we've asked you to choose a fish that will appear in the February update. You've voted for Okefenokee Pygmy Sunfish! This tiny little beauty is available for you in today's update!

Plants on stones, roots, and decorations

Since Aquarium Designer launched, you've been asking us to enable planting various plants on stones, roots, and decorations. Well, we've made that happen! Along with the functionality, there are two new plants: Java Fern and Java Moss. We hope that this set will allow you to add a completely new look to your aquariums!

A quick survey once again!

We have one more survey for you. As you've been asking us for saltwater fish A LOT, we would like to answer a few questions. You can find the form here!

Our beloved Designers, thank you once again for believing in Aquarium Designer and supporting us since the day it launched! You're an amazing community, and we couldn't wish for anything more!

Just keep swimming,

Aquarium Designer team