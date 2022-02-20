The black bug is gone once and for all! well.... hopefully!

We have resolved the black screen bug issue on version 17 of Hope after months of headaches.

Thanks for your patience, and for helping us find the problem by reporting it.

Users reported getting a black screen/infinite loading screen issue when starting the game, however, after a thorough investigation we believe to have resolved the problem. We tested it on several computers for what felt like thousands of times, but the test results do not show any problem.



If you face any problems, please let us know, and we will fix it as soon as possible. We are working hard toward many new features in the near future.

Please make sure that you are on version 17 or later of HOPE

and at the worst case condition, IF you face the black bug, re install the game and let us know.

THANK YOU!