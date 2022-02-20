1.03A Update

We found a bug on the endless mode that made the game easier than it was supposed to be on this mode.... and we made this an extra mode! As many people were already having lots of fun with this mode the way it was, we kept it this way (and we fixed the long periods with no incoming enemies), and we've "added" the original planned mode.

Now endless mode has 2 difficulty levels, Hard (the one planned originally) and Easy (the way it was up until now). Play the one you find more fun, each one has its own leaderboards (online and offline)

We also made these changes:

New borders were updated.

Screen position when in full screen was fixed, it should be centered in most if not all resolutions by now (If it isn't on your screen, let us know! - but you can fix it yourself on the video options)

Changes in the results screen on arcade mode, now showing level reached and number of continues used.

Cadet school result screen now shows what level was played.

Bug-fixed when Nina collected a power up when her clone was on screen.

Changing the size of the window now keeps the windon inside the display if the window is bigger than the display. Please note this may deform the pixels, so avoid playing it this way and use a correct window size.

Corrected the window size so now it display at the correctly 16:9 ratio when in yoko mode.

Please note this version has an "a" on its name, because we have more changes planned for this version, but our programmer needed some sleep (He's been working a lot these last 2 days!), we know there are still some fixing to be done, mainly with the display and how the screen is being shown on tate mode. We're trying to add proper support for most screen resolutions, but for now you can change the screen using the Zoom and Screen Position options (Which we want to make a little better too).

Thanks for the support and we hope you're enjoying the game! If you find any problems or bug, please repoprt at:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1410440/discussions/0/3182359786942498541/