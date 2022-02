Share · View all patches · Build 8238550 · Last edited 20 February 2022 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Game size optimization

The game is approximatly 25% lighter ! The size of the game went from 1.2GB to 950MB !

There is now night seeds in the map generator !

Before there was only daytime seeds, now theres nighttime seeds too !

If you find a cool seed, don't forget to share it in the community tab !

I think it could be alot of fun if everybody shares their favorite seeds !