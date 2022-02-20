Spiral Clicker 0.41, and Feature Complete are here.

Hey everyone! This is a big update. The final area is now finished, three new characters have been added, and the game has now reached the state of being feature complete.

Feature Complete means that the game has all the programming that needs to be done, done. The next step before the game is complete will be polish and bug fixing. For the foreseeable future, new characters will continue to be added steadily. So, there will still be new content coming.

In order to allow me to get some of the more difficult to fix bugs taken care of, I am going to be slowing the dev cycle at this point. With the rapid monthly dev cycle, I was able to get a lot of new content added, but it left very little time to dig into the game's systems to weed out more complicated bugs.

So, Spiral Clicker will be slowing to a rough 2-3 month dev cycle, with multiple new characters being added with each update. The game is getting closer to complete, but even when it is complete, it won't be over.

Anyways, here's what's new in this update:

Dungeon Minigame added.

Dominya added to game.

2 convos added for Dominya.

5 CGs added for Dominya.

Queen added to game.

5 CGs added for Queen.

Liandra added to game.

5 CGs added for Liandra.

If you have been enjoying my work, I would greatly appreciate if you could check out my patreon. The economy has been rough the last couple years, but I've been managing to stay afloat thanks to the people who choose to support my work. You can get early access to new game updates, and high res art for all of my projects there.

https://www.patreon.com/Changer