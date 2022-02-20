 Skip to content

The Mystery Fountain in Space update for 20 February 2022

Bugs were fixed, but I used plan "A"

Share · View all patches · Build 8237949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello people.

I spent 4 days correcting and looking for a solution to the problem that you guys gave me, I discovered something that is the version of unreal I was using was 4.14. With this version it was not possible to make a big game, but a very small game running (It would be very strange).

And I had warned you before in the previous post, so... I used plan "A" and it worked!

Of course when I changed to 4.26 the mechanics change and I have to update it until it works 100%, not only the mechanics... I put the texture (unreal put it of course without texture) and updated the images.

This is good news, but... This game will only run on 64bit computers. Sorry... ːsteamsadː

Changed files in this update

