Bugs were fixed, but I used plan "A"

Hello people.

I spent 4 days correcting and looking for a solution to the problem that you guys gave me, I discovered something that is the version of unreal I was using was 4.14. With this version it was not possible to make a big game, but a very small game running (It would be very strange).

And I had warned you before in the previous post, so... I used plan "A" and it worked!

Of course when I changed to 4.26 the mechanics change and I have to update it until it works 100%, not only the mechanics... I put the texture (unreal put it of course without texture) and updated the images.

This is good news, but... This game will only run on 64bit computers. Sorry... ːsteamsadː