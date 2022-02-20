This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.807_Spire_And_Neinzul

This one has many exciting things! The most exciting new thing in this one is the Splintering Spire, which is a new DLC1 group of factions that is presently in preview. It should see a wider release within the next week, but right now we're just seeking feedback on it from DLC3 testers. So please give it a try! StarKelp has been doing awesome work with that.

Secondly, there's a lot of balance updates, mostly to DLC3 but a bit to DLC1, thanks to Zeus, and a number of fixes from Badger. The necromancer and elderlings have seen a lot of good balance here.

Lastly, there's a solid set of bugfixes in here, including some beam weapon math fixes from NR SirLimbo. Also a few nullref and other protection fixes thanks to Badger.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!