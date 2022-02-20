 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

AI War 2 update for 20 February 2022

Beta 3.807 Spire And Neinzul

Share · View all patches · Build 8237880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:The_Great_Refactor#Beta_3.807_Spire_And_Neinzul

This one has many exciting things! The most exciting new thing in this one is the Splintering Spire, which is a new DLC1 group of factions that is presently in preview. It should see a wider release within the next week, but right now we're just seeking feedback on it from DLC3 testers. So please give it a try! StarKelp has been doing awesome work with that.

Secondly, there's a lot of balance updates, mostly to DLC3 but a bit to DLC1, thanks to Zeus, and a number of fixes from Badger. The necromancer and elderlings have seen a lot of good balance here.

Lastly, there's a solid set of bugfixes in here, including some beam weapon math fixes from NR SirLimbo. Also a few nullref and other protection fixes thanks to Badger.

More to come soon.

Enjoy!

Changed depots in current_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8237880
AI War 2 Content Depot 573411
AI War 2 Windows Depot 573412
AI War 2 OSX Depot 573413
AI War 2 Linux Depot 573414
AI War 2 Modding Data Depot 573415
AI War 2: The Spire Rises (1196420) Depot Depot 1196420
AI War 2: Zenith Onslaught (1290340) Depot Depot 1290340
AI War 2: The Neinzul Abyss (1466780) Depot Depot 1466780
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.