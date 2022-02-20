Better boss, score screen & fixes

Score screen improvements :

added the players racquets to the score screen

added a "number of spells used" section to the score screen

added a "goal" section to the score screen (goals that were made with this player being the last one to touch the ball before it goals)

added colors to make it look better and more readable

added medals to honor players who did nice actions

added a crown on the winner

the jokari elastic is now bigger or thinner depending of the ball's distance from the center

visual states were given to the boss depending of his current HP

increased the boss difficulty (more balls !)

reduced the boss HP by 5

Changes:

reduced the waiting time between ball launch

added an animation on the launching menu to better understand where your player will be placed in the game (it actually follows the positioning logic of the menu but everybody is always lost about it so this might help)

optimisations through the game

Bugs fixed :

fixed a bug preventing musics to be played if you were using the option "same music as the map

the arrow showing the ball's direction will now show the right side during the 360° malus in chaos game mode

fixed pause buttons disappearing if you clicked anywhere else than on the buttons

fixed the bomb timer not starting in boss game mode