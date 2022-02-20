Ghost Exile update 1.0.6.0

Voice recorder
Now the recorder has a recording line, you need to ask questions like a radio receiver.
If the ghost is nearby, then after a successful command, a noise event will appear on the time line.
You can determine that it was noise or proof by listening to the recording.
Update
-Optimized tool display
-Added visual paths to portals if it is far away
-Added animation of seals at idle, added animation of a protective seal when attacking
-Reduced CPU load in speech recognition
-Added an open microphone mode without the need to press the voice chat button
-Now, in any mode, you do not need to release the voice chat button for recognition to work
-Now you can spam in the voice chat - "Close" the portal
-Now closet doors can be quickly opened/closed by double-clicking the mouse
-The delay before the next hunt now has the following time ( 25 , 15 , 10 )
-Added setting (Multithreaded speech recognition)
-The ability to adjust the volume of lobby participants has been added to the game menu (ESC)
-Now, during the hunt, the ghost always hears you
-Added temperature mode setting (Fahrenheit)
-Volume settings have been reworked
-The ritual book is now available from level 3
-All prices have been rearranged
-Now handprints have a 100% chance, but the chance of interacting with the door has been reduced
-Added a small influence of the player's level on the difficulty of the match
-Added animation of death, completed the corridor of death
-Now the cross works only in the hands, the delay in the activity of the cross has been reduced
-Implemented the behavior of the following ghosts in accordance with the description:
--Onryo
--Mononoke
--Caoineag
--Djinn
--Doppler (without mirror)
--Myling
--Revenant
--Shiryo
--Shinigami
--Poltergeist
--Obake
--Piru
--Amonjaku
--Kijo
--Oni
--Mogwai
--Mara
--Pishachi
Fixed
-Fixed a bug when the settings were low, the characters became silver
-Removed the display of the standard print when you pick up a spray can with paint for the first time
-Fixed an error in which if you leave the match dead, the dead man's vision was preserved.
-Fixed an error in which the camera installation preview did not show a (Ghost Orb) on the camera
-Ritual items, if they fall into the ground, will return to the place of appearance after a while
-Fixed a bug where a ghost reacted to its own sounds while hunting
-Fixed a bug where if one portal was successfully opened, the second could not be destroyed
-Fixed a bug with the assignment of the ESC key
-The passport should no longer be stuck in inaccessible places
-Fixed a bug where if you change the tool from an UV flashlight to another slot and then change it to an UV flashlight, it dont working (dont renderer handprints)
-Fixed the renderer of hand prints
