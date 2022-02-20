Ghost Exile update 1.0.6.0

Voice recorder

Now the recorder has a recording line, you need to ask questions like a radio receiver.

If the ghost is nearby, then after a successful command, a noise event will appear on the time line.

You can determine that it was noise or proof by listening to the recording.

Update

-Optimized tool display

-Added visual paths to portals if it is far away

-Added animation of seals at idle, added animation of a protective seal when attacking

-Reduced CPU load in speech recognition

-Added an open microphone mode without the need to press the voice chat button

-Now, in any mode, you do not need to release the voice chat button for recognition to work

-Now you can spam in the voice chat - "Close" the portal

-Now closet doors can be quickly opened/closed by double-clicking the mouse

-The delay before the next hunt now has the following time ( 25 , 15 , 10 )

-Added setting (Multithreaded speech recognition)

-The ability to adjust the volume of lobby participants has been added to the game menu (ESC)

-Now, during the hunt, the ghost always hears you

-Added temperature mode setting (Fahrenheit)

-Volume settings have been reworked

-The ritual book is now available from level 3

-All prices have been rearranged

-Now handprints have a 100% chance, but the chance of interacting with the door has been reduced

-Added a small influence of the player's level on the difficulty of the match

-Added animation of death, completed the corridor of death

-Now the cross works only in the hands, the delay in the activity of the cross has been reduced

-Implemented the behavior of the following ghosts in accordance with the description:

--Onryo

--Mononoke

--Caoineag

--Djinn

--Doppler (without mirror)

--Myling

--Revenant

--Shiryo

--Shinigami

--Poltergeist

--Obake

--Piru

--Amonjaku

--Kijo

--Oni

--Mogwai

--Mara

--Pishachi

Fixed

-Fixed a bug when the settings were low, the characters became silver

-Removed the display of the standard print when you pick up a spray can with paint for the first time

-Fixed an error in which if you leave the match dead, the dead man's vision was preserved.

-Fixed an error in which the camera installation preview did not show a (Ghost Orb) on the camera

-Ritual items, if they fall into the ground, will return to the place of appearance after a while

-Fixed a bug where a ghost reacted to its own sounds while hunting

-Fixed a bug where if one portal was successfully opened, the second could not be destroyed

-Fixed a bug with the assignment of the ESC key

-The passport should no longer be stuck in inaccessible places

-Fixed a bug where if you change the tool from an UV flashlight to another slot and then change it to an UV flashlight, it dont working (dont renderer handprints)

-Fixed the renderer of hand prints