Update 4.8.4

The update is primarily due to the #twitch API update coming up in a few days.

What's next:

Refinement of the Song requests, update #Youtube, refinement #Trovo

Then a complete replacement of the current Bot, Remote Control and Labels modules into a new common module. The purpose of which is to combine duplicate functionality and greatly increase variability (functionality)

New alert designer based on experimental one with full support for video and more

IMPORTANT! Reauthorization required. Old access keys are not suitable for the new Twitch API

► #Twitch. Complete rework. Of the key points, now the websocket support is full.

► Song requests. Completely redesigned, now song requests based on the YouTube player. It may contain errors at the moment, as it was included in the assembly due to an emergency situation with #twitch

► #Youtube. Bot connection fixed. Now it connects to 1 and 3 connection types

► #SteamLabs. Authorization fixed

► #OK. Authorization fixed

► Strawpoll. The list of sites has been redesigned, now it is dynamic. Minor changes have been made to the draw mechanism

► #DonationAlerts. Fixed connection

► #Donate.Stream. The connection has been redone and adjusted to the current version of the site

► #Trovo. Added support for notifications for Free Followers, Paid Followers, Gifts, Raid, New Viewer.