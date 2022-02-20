 Skip to content

Tough Law update for 20 February 2022

Update Notes for Feb 19

Share · View all patches · Build 8237453 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi friends!

Here´s some fixes and a special movement!



Now, if you try to move while blocking, you can dash from side to side!

This makes it easier to escape enemy attacks!

Thanks for all the support you've given!

Changed files in this update

Tough Law Content Depot 1661641
  • Loading history…
