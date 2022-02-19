 Skip to content

Dead Frontier 2 update for 19 February 2022

Clothing Update (V0.221)

Clothing Update (V0.221) · Build 8237348

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm happy to announce that we've just added over 1,300 new clothing pieces to the game. All of these will be available in the cosmetics shop daily rotation (in-game) so be sure to check that out regularly.

Some pieces have already been added as new lootable base items to the game (Motocross Armour, SN-42, Assault Vest etc) and some others will come in the form of new Unique items which will be added over the next few weeks.

Anklast (our global moderator) kindly made a short video showing off some of the new items here:

Hope you like them =)

