Update 7: New classes and masks, level editor updates, improvements + bugfixes!

This update adds one new class for each team, two new robber masks, reworks for multiple cop classes, and new level editor items along with general improvements.
The new robber class is called Arms Dealer and can use stolen money he carries to buy weapons mid-round for himself or his teammates, which will be delivered via a small airdrop. This airdrop can be looted by all players, and transported to a different location by a drone. He is a very sneaky criminal, who does not appear on Cyber Security's criminal database check ability, won't trigger metal or motion detectors, and can carry a bomb bag without looking suspicious.
The new cop class is called Vigil, who can place improved CCTVs that alert him if they see anything suspicious, he also can watch a camera while doing other tasks with the help of his tablet that displays a live feed of the last CCTV he selected, or the last CCTV that reported suspicious activities.
Two other cop classes received some changes as well, with the Riot Control losing his barricade, instead, he is now equipped with a riot shield that he carries on his back that blocks bullet damage and reduces explosion damage. He can also equip the shield, offering great protection against threats in front of him, and allowing him to shield bash, which deals a great amount of melee damage to anybody in front of him.
With Vigil now being able to place improved CCTVs, the Officer no longer placed standard CCTVs, but can instead place a small crime scene tape, blocking players and NPCs from entering an area. For each dead body he finds and reports, he gains an additional tape barrier to place, and a brand-new silenced rifle gets deposited to the cop cars for all cops to grab, which offers a high rate of fire, less recoil, and higher accuracy additionally to a smaller audible range of its bullets.
Robbers will also notice two new masks in this update, the "Grey Beard" mask which allows them to gain a new bomb bag whenever they plant a bomb bag while wearing it, but not being able to take it off once equipped as a tradeoff, and the new "Fox" masks, allowing robbers carrying bomb bags or dead bodies to run faster.
There are also some improvements to the level editor and custom maps, map creators can now place a custom music box that plays user-defined sounds, smaller jewelry, laptops, and weapons on their maps.
Lots of smaller bugfixes and improvements like smoother cop/robber AI movement, a new server option that prevents cops from getting fired if they killed an NPC while in a firefight with a robber while this option is active, and much more you can take a look at in the full changelog below!
Full changelog:
- fixed being able to open the in-game menu in the main menu
- lowered railing height on casino map to make it easier to jump over it
- added new "custom music" to the level editor
- fixed custom map cranes not appearing for clients
- fixed reinforcer not being able to reinforce walls on custom maps
- added level editor preview mesh to the kitchen zone
- added single jewelry to level editor
- added laptop to level editor
- Mechanic now gains 3 barrels per cooldown instead of only one
- Sheriff cuff uses increased from 4 to 5
- Officer body reports now add one silenced rifle each to the cop car
- added new silenced rifle, higher fire rate, less audible range, less recoil, and slightly higher accuracy than the normal rifle
- Madman no longer takes double damage from all sources
- Doctor primary weapon changed from auto pistol to heavy pistol
- Riot Control now only has a 20% damage reduction instead of 30%
- FED Agent now has no idle movement
- potential fix for hot-joined players third person/server-side weapon being wrong
- cops now get fired if they indirectly kill an NPC
- added new "weapon" level editor object, allows map creators to place all weapons in their map to be picked up
- improved triangle window collision
- floor remover bugfixes
- added new robber class "Arms Dealer", can buy weapons mid-round, carry bomb bags without being noticed, and does not trigger motion or metal detectors
- changed "hacked PCs" UI location
- new character model for Riot Control
- teargas grenade launcher reserve ammo increased from 2 to 4
- added new cop class "Vigil", can place smart CCTVs and always has an onscreen camera display
- changed Riot Control active ability to "Riot Shield", has a riot shield on his back that he can equip that protects him
- changed Officer active ability to "Crime Tape", can place two very weak barriers that block NPCs and players
- Vigil now gets alerted when one of his Smart CCTVs see a suspicious robber
- increased rocket launcher reserve ammo from 3 to 4
- Riot Control shield interaction bugfixes
- changed collision system to fake Riot Control shield simulation for other players
- Riot Control now is a bit wider than other characters because of his shield
- fixed riot shield clipping issues (some minor weapon clipping issues still exist, but nothing gameplay relevant)
- improved riot shield player blocking
- reworked Riot Control shield animations so the shield is closer to his body
- Riot Control can now shield punch while holding the riot shield, is slightly faster than boxing and deals 60 damage
- Riot Control now gets 75% less explosive damage from the direction his shield is facing
- fixed robber/cop AI collision issues resulting in them moving right/left fanatically
- added onscreen UI widget for arms dealers weapon drop
- Vigil smart CCTVs bugfixes
- Vigil onscreen CCTV display performance improvements
- changed ambulance revive map hint UI to be less confusing for newer players
- added new "Fox" mask: +50% money pickup speed, +15% sprint speed while carrying bombs/bodies
- added new "Grey Beard" mask: cant be unequipped once equipped, regain a new bomb bag when planting one while wearing it
- added a new ambulance and some new vehicles to Classic Heist
- Classic Heist AI fixes
- Officer barriers reduced to one but gains an additional barrier for each reported body
Changed files in this update