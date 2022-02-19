Update 7: New classes and masks, level editor updates, improvements + bugfixes!

This update adds one new class for each team, two new robber masks, reworks for multiple cop classes, and new level editor items along with general improvements.



The new robber class is called Arms Dealer and can use stolen money he carries to buy weapons mid-round for himself or his teammates, which will be delivered via a small airdrop. This airdrop can be looted by all players, and transported to a different location by a drone. He is a very sneaky criminal, who does not appear on Cyber Security's criminal database check ability, won't trigger metal or motion detectors, and can carry a bomb bag without looking suspicious.



The new cop class is called Vigil, who can place improved CCTVs that alert him if they see anything suspicious, he also can watch a camera while doing other tasks with the help of his tablet that displays a live feed of the last CCTV he selected, or the last CCTV that reported suspicious activities.

Two other cop classes received some changes as well, with the Riot Control losing his barricade, instead, he is now equipped with a riot shield that he carries on his back that blocks bullet damage and reduces explosion damage. He can also equip the shield, offering great protection against threats in front of him, and allowing him to shield bash, which deals a great amount of melee damage to anybody in front of him.

With Vigil now being able to place improved CCTVs, the Officer no longer placed standard CCTVs, but can instead place a small crime scene tape, blocking players and NPCs from entering an area. For each dead body he finds and reports, he gains an additional tape barrier to place, and a brand-new silenced rifle gets deposited to the cop cars for all cops to grab, which offers a high rate of fire, less recoil, and higher accuracy additionally to a smaller audible range of its bullets.

Robbers will also notice two new masks in this update, the "Grey Beard" mask which allows them to gain a new bomb bag whenever they plant a bomb bag while wearing it, but not being able to take it off once equipped as a tradeoff, and the new "Fox" masks, allowing robbers carrying bomb bags or dead bodies to run faster.

There are also some improvements to the level editor and custom maps, map creators can now place a custom music box that plays user-defined sounds, smaller jewelry, laptops, and weapons on their maps.

Lots of smaller bugfixes and improvements like smoother cop/robber AI movement, a new server option that prevents cops from getting fired if they killed an NPC while in a firefight with a robber while this option is active, and much more you can take a look at in the full changelog below!

Full changelog: