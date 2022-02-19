Update 0.1.0.6 - Key Bindings

Many of your have been requesting the ability to rebind keys, and it was unfortunately one of the things that did not make the cut before EA release last Friday. You can now rebind keyboard controls, or just view them, via the settings menu under the new Controls tab.

Keyboard shortcuts have two primary contexts: widget open and widget closed. The same key can be used for multiple actions, as long as their context is different. Some keys, like the movement keys for the camera, cannot overlap with anything else.

Full patch notes below:

Changes/Features:

Added key rebinding, accessible via the settings menu.

Track projections on the sphere widget will now turn yellow when the tracks are inside the seeker cone representation.

Rotated locked plane normal for sphere widget. Pressing the H key will toggle a vertical locking plane for the current azimuth.

Default WCON status at start of the game is now FREE. If you don't want your ships to automatically return fire, set it back to TIGHT.

Double-clicking on a lobby will now attempt to join it.

Added a faint background to in-game chat messages.

Weapons firing on a target that is out of range will now indicate "Out of Range" in their status tooltip instead of "Bearing To Target".

Narration in Tutorial 6 will now pause until each waypoint is placed while arranging the first waypoint strike.

Bug Fixes: