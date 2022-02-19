 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Idle Spiral Playtest update for 19 February 2022

Test [v 0.0.6]

Share · View all patches · Build 8236853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Test [v 0.0.6]

Note : This update make all prestige upgrades change to another ones. This is because the balancing issue, and the system of r is totally changed after prestige.

There may be pros and cons to this change. Our biggest concern was that the enhancement of the exponential part would have a long term effect but the benefit would be hard to feel immediately after prestige.

Also, the formula may seem a bit complicated. I would strongly appreciate feedback on these things.

Also, on a bad note, these changes may adversely affect your current save data. You may possibly have to do a hard reset. I'm very sorry about that.

Added : New Prestige Upgrades. Also, doing prestige makes r equation being Recurrence formula

Added : Added Localization for 10 countries (Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Indonesea, French, German). This localization is mainly due to the addition of the storyline. but all the text in the game is localized. Currently, there may be some broken translations and UI. If you can do a better translation, it would be greatly appreciated if you could let me know.

Fixed : Can't start challenges

Changed files in this update

Idle Spiral Playtest Content Depot 1878061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.