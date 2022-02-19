Test [v 0.0.6]

Note : This update make all prestige upgrades change to another ones. This is because the balancing issue, and the system of r is totally changed after prestige.

There may be pros and cons to this change. Our biggest concern was that the enhancement of the exponential part would have a long term effect but the benefit would be hard to feel immediately after prestige.

Also, the formula may seem a bit complicated. I would strongly appreciate feedback on these things.

Also, on a bad note, these changes may adversely affect your current save data. You may possibly have to do a hard reset. I'm very sorry about that.

Added : New Prestige Upgrades. Also, doing prestige makes r equation being Recurrence formula

Added : Added Localization for 10 countries (Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Indonesea, French, German). This localization is mainly due to the addition of the storyline. but all the text in the game is localized. Currently, there may be some broken translations and UI. If you can do a better translation, it would be greatly appreciated if you could let me know.

Fixed : Can't start challenges