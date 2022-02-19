Localization : CHR$(143) now available in your language!

The main texts of CHR$(143) can now be displayed in 8 languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Chinese). Much of the new texts are based on machine translations, they may not win the Nobel Prize for Literature but they are often quite accurate and will make the game accessible to people who are not very fluent in English!

This version also includes an other "on-the-fly" translation feature (which requires an account DeepL API; you can get one for free) to translate texts into even more languages and/or to translate texts from user levels (e.g. Steam Workshop).

The language barrier is no longer an excuse: welcome to new players who dare to take up the CHR$(143) challenge!