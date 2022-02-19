 Skip to content

CHR$(143) update for 19 February 2022

Localization : CHR$(143) now available in your language!

Build 8236831

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main texts of CHR$(143) can now be displayed in 8 languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Chinese). Much of the new texts are based on machine translations, they may not win the Nobel Prize for Literature but they are often quite accurate and will make the game accessible to people who are not very fluent in English!

This version also includes an other "on-the-fly" translation feature (which requires an account DeepL API; you can get one for free) to translate texts into even more languages and/or to translate texts from user levels (e.g. Steam Workshop).

The language barrier is no longer an excuse: welcome to new players who dare to take up the CHR$(143) challenge!

Changed files in this update

CHR$(143) Content Depot 1695621
  • Loading history…
CHR$(143) Linux Depot 1695622
  • Loading history…
