Hi everyone,

I come to announce the 1.2 update of the 1st act, here are the few changes that been brought.

—Fixed a bug that occurred during a game over at the end of a fight.

—Fixed some characters.

—Slight modification of the map of “La Guadeloupe”.

I remind you that you can always join the game’s official “Discord”. Come to discuss the project, give your impressions/comments and report any bugs.

Discord link: https://discord.gg/MaeJTr76Br

Good game.