Steam Next Fest Livestream!

Hello Keepers of Balance!

Want to see more Batora: Lost Haven action? Tune in to the Steam page during Steam Next Fest for a livestream with our special guest host Blue And Queenie who will be playing, taking Avril across the planets in our new demo.

PLUS, you’ll also get to check out the game for yourself during the event as we’ll be making this limited-time demo public too!

Don’t miss out, add this to your calendar and Wishlist Batora: Lost Haven today!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1506440/Batora_Lost_Haven/