Hello

-i fixed experience books, now disappear after use

-i fixed bug with workers, now should not show negative numbers of workers (if you want reset number of workers type in console "reset workers")

-i rebuilt items structures for better optimization. (if you encunt missing textures or models of items let me know)

-small items like rings or amulets etc have new looks. Now, when they lie on the ground, they look like little blue bags.

-Armors when lying on the ground look like boxes

-I added a button to the chests interface that allows you to close the chests.

-Raw wood give now raw wood

-I fixed the gamepad settings. Also i added "reset controls settings" button

-Higher tier enemies now have slightly more hp.

-The city guards are no longer helping the thiefs in the city during combat

-The city guards are now responding correctly to the civilian deaths.

-Head bounty reset now works properly

-anomalies make noises now

-with an increased level of pickpocketing, the amount of time for theft increases as well.

-I rebuilt the system for displaying information about items in the backpack. The description window is now assigned to one position on the screen to eliminate problem from displaying window off-screen.

-The window now has a new look, and when comparing items such as weapons and armor, the stats will be highlighted in green (good) and red (bad).

-in order to fix a save game bug, the game will not compress the save files now. (it's just an experiment)

-to load uncompressed saves, in the loading menu click the button "convert old saves"