Alpha 6 OUT NOW!

It's finally time to infiltrate Violastro's astral factory...

This update features multiple new levels, an expansion to the World 3 Map, and many tweaks, improvements, and fixes!

For this update, we put a bunch of effort into the new features and visuals. The new power-up and mechanics are unlike anything in the game so far, and they were quite challenging to design, develop and incorporate into the game, so we hope you'll like them! They play on physics and swapping in a very special way...

The factory aesthetic and environment for 3-4 was something that took a long time for Jurl to get right, however, we're both really happy with the result. Check out the high-definition rendition Jurl made of 3-4 below!

We're already working on the next update, and we have big plans for the end of World 3! We can't wait to share them with you all.

As always, I will fix any bugs and issues you guys encounter as fast as possible.

Make sure to watch the devlog video for all the juicy details about the update and check out the changelog down below!

Changelog

Added the second part of the World 3 World Map

Added a new level: 3-3

Added a new level: 3-4

Added a new enemy: Mollet

Added a new power-up: Quantum Heart

Added the ability to skip boss fight cutscenes

Added music to the Pet Maker

Added a new area to the beginning of 2-4

Added the ability to exit the town on the right side

Added randomized Fairy Bottle drops to 1-Boss and 2-Boss

Changed the font used in the game's user interfaces

Rewrote the Dialogue UI to support localization in the future

Updated Olive's design

Updated the player movement physics

Updated the Stealth Laser visuals

Updated the Options Menu

Updated the doors connecting to the second part of the World 2 Map

Updated the lighting in the Town's temple

Removed phase 2 checkpoints in 1-Boss and 2-Boss for balancing

Fixed bugs

Enjoy!