This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Just a quick note to say that the update is scheduled to release on March 4th!

We are taking some extra time to iron things out and polish as much as we can.

In the meantime, if you can't wait and want to play it right now, you can switch to the public beta branch on Steam (instructions here).

And you can also join our Discord!

See you on the 4th!

Cheers!

Doug and Lili @ Emberfish Games