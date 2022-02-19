Early Access Release #16 (Version: 0.9.8085.18826)

New Functionality:
- Unit Specifications Report - This report lets you compare the specifications for different unit types between all major countries. This lets you see how the latest researched units compare between each country. You may find this useful when planning attacks.
- Added Land Attack and Air/Sea Attack strengths to map region tool tips
- Stockpile row on production screens now shows net change from last week on tooltips
- Added a Cheat Screen. This screen will allow you to gain resources by entering a command. If you use a cheat, Steam Achievements will be disabled for that game. When you are learning a complex game, it can be frustrating to find that you've made a mistake which makes it impossible to recover from after you've invested a large amount of time in the game. It's up to you if you want to use this. You may also find this useful, as the game continues to be tuned. The screen is opened and closed by pressing the "~" key. The command format is resource 999. So, for example, "Cash 10000" would give you $10,000. The following resources can be specified: Cash, Food, Oil, Coal, Metal, Supply, and Fuel.
- Added a progress bar for the Factory Production. Toward the end of the game, it can take a little longer, so this will let you see a progress bar while it is processed.
- Your AI allies may, under certain circumstances, gift units to you. Added an alert message box to inform you when this happens and added gift details to the Messages Panel.
- When loading saved game, map will now center on your capital.
Tuning
- Reduced factory cost for producing cruisers, battleships and aircraft carriers
- Increased effectiveness of Mining Research. If you are short of resources, don't forget about this technology.
- Reduced Metal requirements for Supply Production. It was using far too much of the country's metal as a percentage.
- USA AI should be more aggressive with invasions
- USA and UK endgame AI updated to more intently focus on Japan, if Italy and Germany have been conquered. Currently, too many forces are left idle in Europe and the Mediterranean.
- USA AI was being starved by lack of ships against Japan. Increased production priority of ships that take longer to build. Production AI was too reactive. Going forward it should be more proactive, given the long lead times needed to build ships.
- Adjusted German AI after USSR falls to better address new goals. More changes planned.
- Increased effectiveness of unit-based AA fire. Region-based AA damage is unchanged.
Changes:
- Japan starts the war as a member of the Axis, however hostilities with the UK did not begin historical until Pearl Harbor. The AI has always honored this restriction, but the player could violate this inadvertently by attacking the UK early. The player can still attack early, however, the player is now given a one-time warning if they attempt to attack the other country prior to Pearl Harbor. If they don't cancel the offending orders, a state of war will exist between the two countries. These changes will let the AI fight back against a human player's early attack, and it will also warn a human player, who might be unaware of the consequences of early initiation of UK/Japan conflict.
Bug Fixes:
- French Tech Level 0 fighters had a data entry error on gun size. Gun size was off by a decimal point.
- Fixed message showing internal ID instead of display name of fleet in message panel.
- Chinese forces were allowed to retreat into UK territory prior to hostilities commencing between the UK and Japan. Normally this occurs after Pearl Harbor. Since the Chinese forces retreated into UK territory, the Japanese Player could not pursue them there without triggering hostilities between the UK and Japan. This has been fixed so China can't retreat into UK regions until after the UK and Japan are hostile.
- If land units attacked an enemy land region containing both land and air units, and all defending land units were destroyed, the defending air units could sometimes hold the region. This situation should have triggered a victory for the attacker. This should be fixed.
- Fixed AA Gun numbers for USA and UK land units. Data entry error.
- Radar was not being added to units when created or upgraded.
- Maximum aircraft field not entered for French fighters.
- Infantry Tech information missing artillery data on Research Details Screen
- In the original game design, a unit had to be 100% ready to be issued orders. This was changed to 90%, but there were a few places where it still used 100%. This has been fixed.
- Leader bonus value was displaying too many digits of precision on Battle Screen.
- Submarines encountering ship transports only fired their surface guns. They now fire torpedoes.
- Fixed crash bug on unit report where same division number from two countries was present in the same region.
- When attacked, troops on transports were taking casualties, but corresponding transports weren't being sunk.
Under Investigation
- The naval system is not currently playing the desired role. The current AI production process is being adjusted to be more proactive. Going forward, expect to see more naval activity.
