RELEASE NOTES

Greetings adventurers,
Dungeon Crawler is now available! For any feedbacks, discussions, help needed or bug reports, come visit our discord and share with us: https://discord.gg/v57Ap2Yf93
Here's what you can expect:
FEATURES
- Type: Casual Round-Based Rogue-Like Dungeon Crawler
- Weapons: Sword (Melee), Bow (Ranged), Shield (Defense), Spells
- Size: Tutorial, 1 Dungeon with 4 Stages
- Encounters: Green/Red Zombies, Skeleton-Crossbows, -Warriors, -Mages, Demon
- Progression: up to Level 10, up to 10 perks
- Controls: All you need to play is a mouse to point and click
For some quick explanations on game mechanics, you can open the in-game menu via the icon in the upper-left corner (or ESC) and take a look at the "Manual: How To Play".
Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...
- Jinxi Games