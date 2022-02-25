 Skip to content

Dungeon Crawler update for 25 February 2022

RELEASE NOTES

Build 8236180

Greetings adventurers,

Dungeon Crawler is now available! For any feedbacks, discussions, help needed or bug reports, come visit our discord and share with us: https://discord.gg/v57Ap2Yf93

Here's what you can expect:

FEATURES

  • Type: Casual Round-Based Rogue-Like Dungeon Crawler
  • Weapons: Sword (Melee), Bow (Ranged), Shield (Defense), Spells
  • Size: Tutorial, 1 Dungeon with 4 Stages
  • Encounters: Green/Red Zombies, Skeleton-Crossbows, -Warriors, -Mages, Demon
  • Progression: up to Level 10, up to 10 perks
  • Controls: All you need to play is a mouse to point and click

For some quick explanations on game mechanics, you can open the in-game menu via the icon in the upper-left corner (or ESC) and take a look at the "Manual: How To Play".

Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...

  • Jinxi Games
