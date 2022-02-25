RELEASE NOTES

Share · View all patches · Build 8236180 · Last edited 25 February 2022 – 16:59:40 UTC by Wendy

Greetings adventurers,

Dungeon Crawler is now available! For any feedbacks, discussions, help needed or bug reports, come visit our discord and share with us: https://discord.gg/v57Ap2Yf93

Here's what you can expect:

FEATURES

Type: Casual Round-Based Rogue-Like Dungeon Crawler

Weapons: Sword (Melee), Bow (Ranged), Shield (Defense), Spells

Size: Tutorial, 1 Dungeon with 4 Stages

Encounters: Green/Red Zombies, Skeleton-Crossbows, -Warriors, -Mages, Demon

Progression: up to Level 10, up to 10 perks

Controls: All you need to play is a mouse to point and click

For some quick explanations on game mechanics, you can open the in-game menu via the icon in the upper-left corner (or ESC) and take a look at the "Manual: How To Play".

Good luck and safe travels! Keep in mind, death is not ultimate...