Squingle update for 3 March 2022

Speedrun In-Game Timer Update!

Having asked the speed run community what features might help them, the biggest request is for an 'in-game-clock'. This sets the standard by not relying on external timing equipment to time your run, making it less friction to record a speed run.

To use the Speed Run Timer:

  1. Turn 'story mode' to 'OFF' in the options. This stops the main character appearing every ten levels (which would just waste time!).

  2. After every 'Epoch' (group of 20 levels) - as long as you started at level 1 - the timer will appear and show your total time for that epoch.

  3. Assuming you have completed all the levels without going back to the level-select screen, or retried any levels, then your time for the whole game also gets presented at the credits at the end, as well as your scores (how many lizards and petals you collected).

Unlike the normal level times, the speed run timer is not affected by hitting the edge.

The latest update also includes our new logo design!

