Misery Street update for 19 February 2022

Misery Street Version 2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main focus of this update was to redesign the overworld graphics and some monsters too. The new screenshots and trailer show off the redesigns on the store page.

Since it's such a drastic change to the game I've labeled this update as Version 2.0.

Other changes include:

  • bug fixes
  • grammar fixes
  • rewritten some NPC dialogues, specifically in Safe Place
  • made 1st snake encounter more obvious
  • updated credits
  • added new help text in the equipment window
  • added cutscene skip and speedrun action log speed to options [spoiler]instead of skipboy[/spoiler]
  • spiders den map is more obvious now

If anyone has any suggestions or wishes for the game as well as criticism, bug reports, or grammar mistakes please don't hesitate to post on the discussion board. If anyone would prefer to contact me directly feel free to use this email: miserystreetgame@gmail.com. Or through Twitter: https://twitter.com/aleksndrduricic

Changed files in this update

