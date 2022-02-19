Version 0.3

Current Features:

The game currently has 14 friends, squirrel - truckbowel, more planned for the future.

Currently 11 upgrades without names for all friends.

Finished save system.

Discord rich presence support.

Finished settings menu.

In The Works:

Prestige system, mostly complete but lacks polish so it remains in accessible for testers.

Adding in names and descriptions for all the upgrades.

To Be Added:

Pet beaver.

Ability to play custom songs.

The game will probably end up having 100 achievements, which is what steam caps it at.

More upgrades independent from friends you've bought.

Redo a fair bit of the sprites, like the tree, truckbowel, and so on.

Proper controller support, game has some but eeehhh-