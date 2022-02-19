U4 - ARMORY

Hey everyone!

We know its been longer than anticipated, but this update is probably the biggest we've ever done and more like an entire expansion (although a bit rougher), only rivalled by Legion Rising.

Focus on this update was to bring weapons on a new level and to a state where we can be happy about that aspect of the game. After armory, we plan on doing upgrades to the other 2 big elements, enemies and classes. Here is what's new!:

Key Features:

New Weapon Tech Perk System

System New Camera

Attachment Total Overhaul

Total Overhaul Unique Weapon Perks for every looted weapon

for every looted weapon Switchable Ammo Types

Improved game duration , maps & pacing

, maps & pacing Improved impacts & graphics

New Menu designs

designs And much more

New REDGUARD Weapons:

Rayon Elite LW/7

Laser SMG

EVO XS

SMG

Honorary Dominator

Shotgun

PPQ-H

Handgun

New RAIDER Weapons:

'Spike' Fireball Cannon

Sprayer

'Leviathan' Heavy Harpoon

One-shot weapon

Stoner Carbine

Assault Rifle Carbine

Two-Z

Dual-wielded SMGs

Shooty

Full-auto handgun

New SAT POLICE Weapons:

Super 90

Shotgun with Strobe light

Shock Grenade Launcher

Electric Weapon (Remodel)

P20 Competition Dual

Dual-wielded pistols

New MACHINE MILITARY Weapons:

ML-10 Recoilless Rifle

Explosive launcher

R2000H Anti-Material

Heavy anti-material rifle

X1500 Ion Rail

Experimental Ion Railgun

X1200 Particle Obliterator

Explosive Ion weapon

X500 Handgun

2 Shot Ion handgun

CR-18

Burst Handgun

New RESISTANCE Weapons:

HS-50

Recon Start (Remodel)

FA-7 Acid Pistol

Damage-over-time handgun

New Weapon Menu

The weapon menu has been completely remade!

has been completely remade! Improved stats and perk displays

Attachments now show their full name

New ammo range damage falloff graph

New tooltip for ammo types with details

for ammo types with details New tooltip for ammo/weapon technology

The stat side will see some more work but its already an big step forward!

120 New Weapon Technology Perks

Weapon perks system has been completely overhauled and extremely expanded!

How it works: Weapons generally have 3 perk slots

In most cases, 2 of these are filled with a random Tech Perk based on the weapon's technology

of these are filled with a based on the weapon's technology Each technology has a different pool of perks . A Laser weapon will get laser perks.

has a . A Laser weapon will get laser perks. Perks are unlocked by dealing damage as before

as before Earlier levels are now unlocked faster

Now when you pick up a weapon, you can compare and make informed considerations about which weapons to go for. You will notice that picking and inspecting a weapon will have a very new feeling and depth to it.

New Conversions

Technologies can also have rare 'conversion' perks

perks These can add an additional twist to the gun!

New Unique Weapon Perks

All non starter weapons now have at least one unique weapon perk

In the above example, the rifled third barrel is a Honorary dominator unique perk

Unique perks are always on the weapon and always at the same slot

In some cases they are unlocked early, in most they are unlocked as third option.

The unique weapon perks often come at the end of the leveling, so you can 'discover' a weapon by fully committing to it. You'll see something new that you wouldn't otherwise by just casually picking up the gun and then putting it away again. For weapons where it is key to the identity, the perks is usually at the first levelup.

New Weapon Variants

15 New weapon variants have been added

have been added Weapon variants now have their new floppy disc images

The floppy discs represent the user manual

Varied existing variants have been reworked

Tons of attachments have been added, for over 80 total!

have been added, for Most existing attachments have been reworked or improved

Let us know which attachments you do and do not like and which should be changed.

which attachments you do and do not like and which should be changed. Attachment costs have been reduced slightly, the last attachment costs more

slightly, the last attachment costs more Weapon Rarity also affects the cost less than before

Attachments now rarely use uncommon or epic rarities for consistency

for consistency Legendary and Divine attachments have been added

New Switchable Ammo Types

Weapons can also now have multiple ammo types

All ammo types have tooltips

You can get a new type either through the 'Ammo Switch' attachment , or from the Tinkerer shop

, or from the Ammo types can be switched in the menu or while playing

in the menu or while playing Each weapon type has at least one alternative type , the common types have multiple

, the common types have Some ammo types can offer drastical changes, most offer a small twist in effectiveness.

Ammo types are intended as a slightly uncommon element of which you keep discovering types over time. They are not essential to play, but offer a nice layer of mystery, discovery and depth.

Other Weapon changes

Weapon experience required has been reduced especially for the first level

especially for the first level Pistols can now gain variants through perks

through perks Explosions can now critically strike with critical strike chance

with critical strike chance You can now eject the weapon when the spare ammo is empty

the weapon when the spare ammo Tons of fixes regarding action saving, save and load, weapon swapping and level changes

Many weapons have been tweaked

New Legendary & Divine Weapon Variants, Attachments

Weapons can also now have Ultra and Divine variants

These are super rare and heavily boost stats!

New Camera

The camera is now a bit more zoomed out

The camera allows scrolling out further outwards

The camera has a more shallow FOV, meaning it has less perspective

This makes the screen estate much more consistent.

Improved Player Collisions

It should now be harder to get stuck or get blocked on ramps

Improved Maps and Game Length

The game was stretched out way too long, we trimmed varied maps

Many map improvements have been done

Increased Ranges

Ammo ranges have been increased around 20%

Keep in mind that the zoom and camera panning distance has also increased.

In General ranges are increased but shorter range weapons will still not be able to shoot offscreen although more range upgrades now exist also. Long range weapons can shoot around screen border. Since enemies are tied to these ranges, we are touching these very slowly at a time

New Menu Design

Still work in progress, but most menus have gotten a visual upgrade

Varied elements also have gotten extra animations

This was done for most menus and will be further improved over time

Many UI improvements across the board

Most of the elements in the game have been touched, at best check it out for yourself!

Improved weapon levelup, item and weapon pickup popups

Improved the enemy healthbars to show ranks better and be more readable

to show ranks better and be more readable More work needs to be done but this is an important step.

Improved Feedback

Some parts of the UI have gotten new animations , especially the weapon frame

, especially the weapon frame Enemy hitflash has been made snappier

has been made snappier Enemy healthbar now shakes on hits for better feedback

on hits for better feedback New systems have been setup for better feedback on actions:

-- New muzzle glow effects

-- New laser pointer effects

-- New character particle effects

on actions: -- New effects -- New effects -- New effects New sound system for object collisions (work in progress)

New Status Effects

You will start seeing more status effects with proper sounds, VFX and buff icons

This is an important step for the core gameplay ruleset but more work will be done there

New Ground Loot UI

You can now see items and weapons with icon and name on the ground

New Credits menu

You can now see the credits in the Universe Tab menu

New Tinkerer Shop Upgrades



**- Weapon Mastercraft

Ammo Fitting

Upgrade Kit

Divine Ammunition Total conversion

Path of the Weaponsmith**

Shop Tweaks

Weapon shop costs:

Epic: 1500 > 1200

Legendary: 2500 > 2000

Enemy Tweaks

We focus more on enemies in the next 2 coming updates

(Rank bonuses are added on top of each other)

Rank 1 enemies health unchanged from +30% +500

Rank 2 enemies health from +125%+500 to +30%+1000

Rank 3 enemies health from +300%+500 to +150%

Rank 3 enemies max shield from 2000 to 4000

Rank 2 and 3 enemy magsize, firerate scaling reduced

Escalation 3 enemy damage +10%

Changed enemy spawning to be more specific to floors

This means less low level enemies spawn in the later levels

Shotgunners movement speed reduced (also their Rank ones are much weaker)

Riotshield has reduced health

Riotshield speed reduced

Remade arena master taser to shoot straight instead of auto lock-on

Increased environment prop armor values to increase bounce chances

Alarm wheel does not cancel the spawn if sight is interrupted

New Sharper Image

Increased sharpness of the entire game visuals noticeably!

visuals noticeably! Increased sharpness of TAA noticeably

New Color Grading

Added subtle color grading for better colors and contrast

New 'Screenshot' Setting

Added expensive setting for post processing, which has Screen Space Global Illumination

Inefficient and not recommended for gameplay for most people but looks good

for most people but looks good Adds more realistic fake ray tracing like shadowing

New HBAO

Ultra and Screenshot setting have Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion now enabled

Improves shadowing and definition of assets in the environment

New Shadow Cascade Quality

You can now have noticeably sharper shadows by using the shadow cascades on 'Normal'

by using the shadow cascades on 'Normal' The previous setting is equivalent to 'Low'

Make sure to set it back to low if you don't want a small decrease in performance

New Enemy Glow & Blob shadows

Enemies/Player now have a glow effect similar to S1, making them easier to see in the environment

similar to S1, making them easier to see in the environment Enemies/Player now use blob/drop shadows, making them more grounded in the environment

More Performance Improvements

More improvements have been done, especially Low settings have been trimmed GPU wise

have been trimmed wise Main menu performance has been improved

Better Loading Times

Loading times have been reduced by around 30%

New Entity Spawning

You can now finally also spawn gameentities with a button in the F3 menu

New Conditions

Check for weapon category (SMG, LMG, Faction ..)

Check for weapon technology type

Check for current ammo of magazine (last shot..)

Check for current ammo of magazine percentage

Allow weapon selling

New Results / Effects

Replace ammo type

Add ammo type

Change weapon rarity, change actionrarity

Add attachment to character/weapon (muzzle glow, laser etc)

Added option for random weapon perks and tech based perks in weapon config

New Ammo Stats

Alert range

Backside hits

Ammo gained

Config Cleanups

Weapon configuration is much easier to navigate

Game Entity is much simpler to navigate and understand

Fixed shoot ammo only shooting one projectile from ammo and not using range properties

Known Issues

For some people the depot dosnt update changes until restart

Editor info tooltips are often not displaying as they should

Note:

We were testing the new environment on Test branch but feel its not ready yet for this update

General Known Issues

Pickups sometimes lack sounds

Sometimes you can switch ammo types without ejection

In some hotkey constellations, the display shows a black icon

The attachment menu is still showing over the weapon stats

Burst weapons gain too much heat

Bugs

This patch has been longer on Test branch than all others and a ton of things have been fixed, overall this should be the best state yet, but that does not mean there are not a good bunch of new bugs which slipped through. Remember to post in the respective channels!

_Alright, this is it!

Focus for next time will be a good iteration over the classes and a big enemy update.

Since this update took longer but also had a lot more things than anticipated, we will likely try do a shorter update where we polish up the classes to a good state and then do the big enemy update, while doing a class progression update afterwards, not to forget multiplayer of course.

We'll likely do a roadmap update or another dev post in the near future.

Let us know what you think!

We hope you enjoy!