《Across the Galaxy：Stellar Dominator》0.9.0.5883 version update announcement

Hello everyone, this update is a small update, mainly to fix the bug that some players can't enter the game. Here, We would like to thank player冷笑黑妖 support us to fix the bug. Without his selfless assistance, we can't locate the trigger mechanism of the bug so accurately.

Comprehensive adjustment:

1.Fixed the bug that some players cannot enter the game

2.The function of sorting packages after the battle is temporarily removed. This function is not useful and inconvenient to use now, and will lead to some unexpected bugs. After we optimize this function, we will add it back

At present, the Spring Festival holiday has ended, and we have begun to make full efforts to produce the contents of the new version. The next version update is expected to have many functions that can greatly improve the game experience, such as the optimization of the UI interface of the planet map. Players can directly see their own funds, mineral resources, crew status and other information,and can also directly see the total resources of friendly forces and enemy forces and the progress of science and technology upgrading, so as to help players make more intuitive strategic judgment. In addition, we also marked the special attributes and cost of relevant units on the stronghold details page and task briefing page.

we are also doing our best to restructure the emergency system. After the restructure of the emergency system, the movement and deployment status of the small fleet in the game will be more intuitive and accurate, the strategy feedback of players will be more direct, and the camp strategy and character will be more different and distinctive. We will also specialize in different emergency and battle rewards, So that the player's reward will no longer be so single and boring.

Here, We would like to talk about the difference of the game after the emergency system restructure. First of all, what you see is what you get. The position and number of enemy fleets will be more accurate. You can accurately judge the number and speed of enemy fleets going to various planets and choose whether to intercept them in advance. Different from the current version, you can intercept all enemies on the route 100% in the new version, Unless you have a very low breaking rate, or all choose not to fight, or just run away (yes, we will add the escape function in the future version).

In addition, we will add trap emergencies. These traps are arranged by hostile camps in the player's route, which will have different types of effects, but they must be negative effects. Therefore, in the new version, you may not be able to choose the route at will because of the trap, or if you insist on going from the trap, be prepared to accept the corresponding negative effects, We believe this will have a huge impact on strategy. However, don't worry. If you go to your ally’s territory, you will also trigger all kinds of gain related emergencies related to friendly forces. Therefore, giving priority to which planets to attack and allowing friendly forces to be stationed in advance will have a great impact on the strategy in the new version.

we are also trying to make the new version of emergencies have different intensity and types in different stages of the game, so as to make the difficulty curve of the game smoother and make the results caused by players' strategy choices more diverse and credible. However, the amount of this work is relatively large and requires a lot of testing. It may not be online in a short time. We are also considering whether to split the new version of emergencies and launch it in batches for everyone to experience.

In addition, the production of new enemy units and bosses is also under planning. We believe these contents should be completed faster. However, it may not be updated by seven camps at the same time, but by several batches. As for the remaining two hidden camps, they will be updated into the game after the above contents are basically completed. In the next time, we also plan to release the game production progress more frequently to inform you of the development progress of our game related content, such as those discussed above.

Finally, thank you for your support and suggestions. We will continue to strive to improve the game experience to a better level step by step, and add more and more game content.