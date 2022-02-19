Patch 1.03 - Improved Accessibility and Bug Fixes!

We're one week in, and the first patch for Rise of the Third Power is ready!

Thank you to everyone in the community that has reported bugs and suggested ways to improve the game. We will keep improving the game over time, and I appreciate you being a part of this journey. For anyone playing on a different platform, we're working on getting the patch released everywhere as fast as we can.

Gameplay Changes

The Trepidanos wandering merchant now sells Reset Talents potions

The drop rate of the Frog Charm and Nymph Charm has been doubled, and it now has pseudo-RNG applied, which means the drop rate will increase over time

Added pseudo-RNG to venom sacs to increase the drop chance after each failed roll

Rowan's Blood Drinker sword now life leeches 30% instead of 10%

Corrina's Razorblades weapon now increases bleed damage by 100% instead of 50%

Gold and experience increasing buffs and accessory effects on characters off the battlefield are no longer ignored upon winning a battle

Elemental Earth no longer ignores stun immunity

In battles where more than one enemy could be an elite and an elite has spawned, there's now a 25% chance that a second enemy will be an elite (this improves the variety of orbs found)

Rowan's vitality scaling has been increased to 2.25 per level instead of 2.0 per level

Accessibility Changes

Expanded the shadow intensity setting to allow 3x more brightness

The staircases to the basement in Talindra are now slightly more visible

The Nadim sewers exit ladder is now more visible

The sorcerer's conduit on the ground in the Tarindor basement is now easier to see

The ladder in the Oceanvale Caves is now more visible

The torn note in T'kara is now more visible

New Features

A pause menu has been added to battle. It can be accessed during character turns by pressing the cancel or start button (start is only available on gamepad)

Load option has been added to the main menu

Added a battle speed setting that allows speeding up battle animations, turn queue animations, and the slight pauses before and after each enemy turn. This setting does not affect the timing of other UI animations such as floating damage numbers and status effects

Added more name popups on the world map so small areas and hidden caves are easier to find

Number of save files allowed per playthrough on Windows, macOS, and Linux has been increased

Bug Fixes

Fixed many typos

Fixed misc. tile and passability issues

Skill info windows now show "Shield" instead of "Healing" when the effect to be applied is a shield

Booze and Valor now show an estimated amount of HP to be healed when selecting a target (HP bar flashing)

Port Mantaeu quest indicator no longer appears on NPC if quest is completed before talking to her for the first time

Fixed the infinitely-lootable chest

The title screen will no longer reset your gamepad button display selection on your first launch of the game

Can no longer get stuck after crossing the bridge in the Nadim sewers

The T'kara cutscene no longer runs multiple times in succession

Can no longer walk north of Whirlwind Village until the gate has been opened

Player movement, autosaves, and saving are now more reliably disabled during cutscenes (prevents broken saves and moving across impassable tiles)

Can no longer get stuck by heading west in Angelico when you're supposed to board Selene's ship

Fixed where Corrina's position can be incorrect in the pirate auction cutscene

If stuck in the Nadim sewers, exiting and re-entering the map will fix the bridge

In the Evenheart sewers, frogs are now consistently aggressive and slimes are now consistently passive

Fixed the chest in Rowan's house in Oceanvale

The autosave feature no longer stops functioning during periods of the game

The rats ambient track (and others) no longer play when they aren't supposed to

Enemies that die after using a skill no longer cause the game to softlock (this bug only exists in beta v1.1)

Battle no longer softlocks when escaping or winning while a party member is stunned

Fixed battle victory music when fighting critters in Port Culis

Fixed stuck spots behind treasure chests in Angelico mini-pyramids

Rowan's rage boost talent no longer applies to other characters that use rage

Fixed ALL chests that display the wrong text when empty

Incorrect party members no longer appear in the final museum quest scene

Fixed the Angelico inn interlude

Fixed the Riverton tavern interlude

Fixed the full-party Tika Village inn interlude

Move speed no longer gets permanently reduced after talking to Gio in Riverton

Multiple saves can no longer occur simultaneously. This was causing corrupted save data

The game will attempt to automatically restore a backup of save data when data corruption occurs while saving

Doubles of characters no longer appear during team abilities (beta bug as of version 1.1)

Softlock can no longer occur during the castle gate Phillip scene

The player no longer disappears when Tom the Warlock talks to you while disembarking the boat

Can no longer get stuck in a ladder-climbing animation in the Nadim sewers

Port Apotti is now owned by pirates

Cutscene in the T'kara inn no longer plays twice under certain conditions

Can no longer enter the Evenheart chapel at the incorrect time pre-wedding

Entering Castle Evenheart at certain times no longer fades the screen in twice

Can no longer leave Castle Evenheart when searching for late-night snacks

If achievements previously failed to unlock, they may now unlock when loading your save file if the correct conditions are met

Player speed no longer gets stuck as slow after doing the flower bowls puzzle

Doors leading to the Castle Evenheart throne room no longer break under certain conditions

Cursor sound is no longer played twice after selecting the third character to field in battle

In the intro, Arielle no longer gets incorrect dialogue when interacting with the unconscious guards behind the bushes twice

Udingrad collision fixes

Bugs I think Are Fixed