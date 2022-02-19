Release date announcement!

Good news everyone! Now that the development of the game is finished we can confirm the release date. It is set to 25th March, which means that there is now less than five weeks before the game is out. We can't wait for all of you to play it!

Most of our time is now spent fixing bugs that came up during testing, polishing translations and making sure the game runs perfectly smooth. Here is a list of most notable changes:

Added Polish translations (thanks JaaDlugi !)

!) Increased the internal cooldown of "Cheat Death" perk to 90 seconds but added a 10 second reduction everytime the player dies

Increased the amount of cooldown reduction for both Inquisitor and Truth Seer perks

Fixed a bug that prevented completing the sixth chapter on easy difficulty (thanks FrozenShiver )

) Improved skill tooltips to better reflect changes due to perks

Fixed a bug that allowed players to skip certain parts of some levels with clever use of the Dash Skill

Fixed a rare bug that allowed ghosts to kill the player even if they were dead

Many more smaller fixes

Thats all for today. We are still looking for more testers, particularly for proofreading French and Spanish translations. If you are interested let us know on our Discord!