Valor update for 19 February 2022

Valor 1.3.1: ...With style!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Map

The level selection screen has been revamped to show Valor's world map. You can choose your locations and pick the relevant levels in the next menu.

Oh, you can also see where the next environments could be ;).

Customization

You can now purchase two new (expensive) items from the Gadgets store. One will unlock the Silver Skins, while the other will unlock Silver Particles!

Particles are a new way to customize you gladiators. Along with skins, you'll be able to change the looks of all effects (arrows, spells, ...) of your champion. Check it out in the Skins tab! You'll also be able to unlock Sanguine Particles by beating all Castle Sanguine levels on Gladiator Difficulty.

Balance

Raven
  • Volley damage for arrows beyond the first: 80% -> 70%
  • Recall damage for arrows beyond the first: 80% -> 70%
Victoria
  • Sanguine Shape Radius: 5 -> 4
  • Sanguine Shape Drain per level: 0.2 -> 0.15
Gauntlet
  • Reward multiplier: 17% -> 16%

Other

  • You can now sell runes for gold!

