Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.2.2)

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Dispatch Valkyries will gain Morale.

·Added Soul Gear Engineer event which can upgrade or buy Soul Gear.

·Added Chest Adventure.

·The reward can be selected.

·Added more forest maps.

·Added visual display of special buff in combat, let Calamity Administrator easy to observe

·Added new types of fire damage and adjusted the burning effect.

Burn: when taking fire damage, gain extra damage that is equal to the burning stack. Remove one stack when the new turn start.

Optimize

Adjust trailer walkthrough, can be cleared more quickly.

Optimized visual display of Calamity progress at the top.

Soul Gear will not be able to dismantle, it will require Soul Gear Engineer to dismantle.

Soul Gear will have higher dropping.

Optimized visual display of all commands in battle, change to full-screen display.

Optimized the display of minimum points requirement in Adventure.

Optimized some monsters in the battle event.

Optimized some event logos.

Fix

Fixed some multiply language problem.

Fixed error in combat auto-attack phase.

Fixed other known problems.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crushing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator